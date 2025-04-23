Woman from Nagpur suffers fracture on leg in Pahalgam terror attack escape bid

Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) A woman from Nagpur family suffered a fracture on her leg after she jumped from a hill along with her family members while escaping a terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

The CMO post on X stated, "A family from Nagpur was also there at the time of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Hearing the sound of the gunshot, they jumped from a hill. Simran Rupchandani fell and her leg was fractured," it said.

Two more persons - Garv and Tilak Rupchandani - were also with her and all three of them are safe. They have been contacted and all necessary assistance is being provided to them, the CMO added. PTI CLS NP