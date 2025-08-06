Woman from Nepal 'sexually assaulted' in Patna, probe underway

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) A Nepalese woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a bus driver near the airport here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman has lodged a complaint at the Airport police station in this regard, they said.

“In the complaint, the woman from Nepal alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a bus driver near the office of the Bihar Military Police on Monday night. She claimed that the accused fled with the bus after the incident,” Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

It is not clear whether the alleged crime took place in the moving bus or outside the vehicle, she said, adding, the woman’s medical examination is underway.

“A case has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused,” the SP said. PTI PKD RBT