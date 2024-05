Panaji, May 31 (PTI) A woman from Uganda was arrested for allegedly overstaying in the country without valid documents, a Goa police official said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi told reporters here that Hajarah Nakanwagi (29) from Uganda was held while Mandrem police was on routine patrolling in Arambol on Thursday.

"She was arrested for contravening section 7(1) (3) of Foreigners Order 1948 and section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946," Dalvi said. PTI RPS MVG BNM