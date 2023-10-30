Woman gang-raped by duo while flat hunting in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman who went flat hunting was allegedly gang-raped by two men including a property dealer in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

The accused on Sunday took her to a vacant flat where they allegedly offered her water that was laced with sedatives, they added.

According to the complainant, she was looking for a house to rent and got in touch with Jitendra Chaudhary, a property dealer, the police said.

On the pretext of showing her a house available for rent, Chaudhary and his friend took the woman to a flat where they allegedly offered her a glass of water laced with sedatives.

After drinking the water, the victim fell unconscious and the duo allegedly raped her in turns.

A gangrape case has been registered at the Burari police station here and an investigation is underway. PTI ALK RPA