Hamirpur (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five people in a village in Hamirpur city police station area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the woman was raped on Tuesday night when she had gone to a field to relieve herself.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, and one person has been detained.

The girl was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stable, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ