Woman gang-raped by three men in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred on May 21 and an FIR was registered on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Jindal said that the victim informed that she was allegedly gang-raped by three men and they had made a video of the act.

The accused would use the video to extort money from the victim, the SP said.

Sub Inspector of Govindgarh police station Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the case was lodged under sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (D) (gang rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against three accused- Ritesh Mali and Vishnu Mali and another unidentified man.

The victim's statement was recorded and her medical examination was conducted. No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG