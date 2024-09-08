Woman gang-raped for days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) A young woman was allegedly gang-raped for several days in a deserted house in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, an officer said on Sunday.

The police detained four people in this connection.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida talked to Dhenkanal SP about the incident and directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The incident that took place in a village under Sadar police station a few days ago came to light after SAKHI centre officials lodged a police complaint in this regard, a police official said.

SAKHI centres support women affected by violence.

While the victim's mother had died, her father is mentally unsound. As the family is poor, they live in a deserted house, according to the police.

The local administration recently rescued the victim and shifted her to the nearest SAKHI centre, after which the victim narrated the entire incident, the police official said.

Dhenkanal Sadar police station IIC Deepak Kumar Lenka said investigations are going on under the direct supervision of the SP.