Woman gang-raped in Beed; four booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman from Telangana was allegedly gang-raped in Beed district of Maharashtra, prompting the police to register a case against four persons, an official said on Monday.

One of the accused lured the woman under some pretext after spotting her alone at Parli railway station on Friday night.

"He took the woman on his motorcycle to a tin shed where three others joined him. The three men raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, while the fourth one helped them," said a police officer.

A case was registered in the Ambajogai rural police station against four persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of gang rape, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said when asked if anybody had been arrested.