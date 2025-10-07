Woman gang-raped in moving car in UP

Jhansi/Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the main accused, Nitin Thakur (22), was known to the woman, they said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh, an 18-year-old student filed a complaint on Monday alleging that on October 4 afternoon, she was returning home on foot from Bansi town after filling out an online scholarship form when she got into the car of an acquaintance near Kharkhari check dam and was raped by Nitin in the moving car.

The girl complained that Thakur's unidentified companion, who had been driving the car, raped her as well. The two men later abandoned her near a temple on Sorai Road at around 7 pm and fled, Singh said.

The Additional SP said preliminary investigation suggests that Nitin has been in contact with the woman over the phone for the last two-and-a-half months. Prior to the incident, she had willingly boarded his car, he added.

Jakhaura Station House Officer Surendra Singh said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and the matter is being investigated, he added. PTI COR ABN NAV RUK RUK