Woman gang-raped in MP's Raisen district; 1 person held

Raisen, Jul 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village, located 80 km from the district headquarters.

The woman, who lived with her husband and children in a house at an agricultural field, in her police complaint lodged on Sunday alleged the two men raped her while she was going home two days back, sub-divisional officer of police Sunil Barkade.

The accused, identified as Akash Khangar and Laxman Lodhi, allegedly raped the victim after finding her at a deserted place, the official said, adding the accused also threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

The scared woman informed about the offence to her husband on Sunday. She then lodged a police complaint against the two accused, Barkade said.

One of the accused was arrested following the complaint, Begumganj police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Jadon said without specifying the name.

Search was on for the other accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added. PTI COR ADU GK