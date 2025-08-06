Woman gang-raped in Odisha while answering nature’s call; two minors among three held

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including two minors, on the charge of raping a woman when she was answering the call of nature in a roadside forest in Odisha’s Angul district, an official said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the victim, along with her nephew, was returning from Chhendipada on a motorcycle.

On the way, she went to a roadside jungle to answer the call of nature. At that time, three people came in a tractor and sexually assaulted her, the police said in a press statement.

Though the incident happened on July 3, the victim lodged a complaint at Bagdia police station on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

“Three police teams were formed and they worked under the direct supervision of the SP to nab the accused persons,” the police statement said.

Forensic team and dog squad have been engaged in the investigation, and all three accused persons including two minors were arrested, it said.

The police have seized the tractor, mobile phones of the accused persons, the apparel they had been wearing at the time of the crime and biological exhibits.

Further investigation is going on, and the case has been treated as a "special report" and a “Red Flag” case and will be charge-sheeted within 30 days, the police said.

The Angul police said they will request the court to fast-track the trial of the case to ensure swift and strictest punishment for the culprits. PTI BBM BBM NN