Woman gang-raped in Odisha while relieving herself; 2 minors among 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Odisha Police have arrested three persons, including two minors, for allegedly raping a woman when she was relieving herself in a forest in Angul district, an official said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the survivor, along with her nephew, was returning from Chhendipada on a motorcycle.

On the way, she went to a roadside jungle to relieve herself. At that time, three people came on a tractor and sexually assaulted her, the police said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Though the incident took place on July 3, the victim lodged a complaint with Bagdia police station on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

"Three police teams were formed and they worked under the direct supervision of the SP to nab the accused persons," the police statement said.

Forensic team and dog squads were engaged in the investigation, and all three accused persons, including two minors, were arrested on Wednesday, it said.

The police have seized the tractor, mobile phones of the accused persons, the clothes they had been wearing at the time of the crime and biological exhibits.

Further investigation is underway, and the case has been treated as a 'special report' and a 'Red Flag' case and the charge-sheet will be filed within 30 days, the police said.

The Angul Police said they will request the court to fast-track the trial of the case to ensure swift and strictest punishment for the culprits. PTI BBM NN ACD