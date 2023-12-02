Woman gang-raped in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly gang-raped in the presence of her two friends here, police said on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged regarding the incident at the Tronica City police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is in progress, they said.

"According to the police complaint, the woman was returning from her office with a male and a female friend when two men dragged her to a secluded spot and gang-raped her on Friday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The police have also questioned the victim's friends regarding the incident. PTI COR CDN AS AS