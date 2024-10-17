Woman gangraped at Jaipur hotel on pretext of job

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at a hotel on the pretext of offering her a job in Jaipur, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim accused Rinku Meena and Vinod of serving her a drink laced with intoxicants before gangraping her.

The accused promised to offer her a job as a receptionist at a hotel but later blackmailed her by threatening to make her objectionable videos which they possessed viral, Ramnagariya police station SHO Arun Kumar said.

Fed up with continuous torture, the victim filed a case of gangrape against the duo at the Ramnagariya police station, the SHO added. PTI AG ARI