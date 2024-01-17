Woman gangraped in Balod district of Chhattisgarh; one arrested

Balod, Jan 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in Chhattisgarh's Balod district and one of the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday under the limits of Gunderdehi police station when the woman was visiting a male friend, said an official.

The accused, aged between 20 to 25 years, allegedly forced the woman to go with them to an isolated spot and raped her.

They then left her at the spot and fled, the official said.

The woman reached home and told her family members about the incident, following which a First Information Report was registered on Tuesday under sections 323 (assault), 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (D) (gangrape) besides other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One person was arrested and efforts were on to nab the other two accused, the police official said. PTI COR KRK