Woman gangraped in Chhattisgarh's Korba; all six accused held

Korba, Jun 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was raped inside her house allegedly by six men in Korba in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

Accused Sandip Yadav (30), Rajesh Kumar (24), Gulshan Gidaude (24), Gulshan Natraj (25), Ajay Khairwar (22) and Guddu Sahu (20) were held during the day, he added.

"As per the woman's complaint, the accused barged into her house under Civil Lines police station limits on Wednesday night. They took turns to rape her and fled. She lives there with her two children," the official said.

The six were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (punishment for robbery), 376 (D) (gang rape) and 34 (common intention), the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM