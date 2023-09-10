Woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur: A woman was allegedly raped by two men in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The accused thrashed the woman after raping her on Saturday night and also took away her clothes.

On information by a local about a naked woman seeking help, police reached the spot and took her to a police station. SHO, Gangapur, Narendra Jain said one of the two accused called the married woman to a spot in the district from where the two took her to an abandoned house at Amli road and raped her.

The accused have been rounded up and are being questioning.