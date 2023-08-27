Woman gets friend to kill alcoholic husband in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 27 (PTI) A Nagpur resident was killed allegedly by a man who was in a relationship with the deceased's wife, police said on Sunday.

Umesh Khandar (35) was bludgeoned to death by Bunty Gharpure after the latter invited him to drink liquor on Saturday, the Jalalkheda police station official said.

"The deceased used to drink and pick up fights, which his wife disliked. She befriended the accused and asked him to eliminate her husband," he said.

Ghanpure has been arrested and charged with murder, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM