Woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband over family dispute

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A court here sent a woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband over a family dispute and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on her.

Advertisment

According to prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar, the convict Rajni killed her husband Shailendra Singh in June 2019 in the Kyoli Khurd area here.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim's brother Dhirendra Singh, after which Rajni was arrested, Kumar said.

Investigation revealed that Rajni's conduct had been a point of contention, leading to frequent domestic disputes between the couple. On the night of June 5, 2019, Rajni strangled her husband to death in his sleep. PTI CORR ABN ABN NSD NSD