Woman gets life imprisonment for murdering infant daughter

Budaun (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A court here sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing her 15-day-old daughter and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.

In February this year, Priyanka threw her newborn daughter into a pond while visiting her maternal home. The body of the infant was later recovered from the pond.

Additional District Government Advocate Aishwarya Kumar said, "A case in the matter was lodged by the father of the woman. The court of special judge Rinku Jindal convicted the Priyanka." PTI COR CDN CDN NSD NSD