Woman gets life term for killing 18-month-old son in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) A court in Thaliparamba here on Thursday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for murdering her 18-month-old son by throwing him into the sea wall at Thayyil beach in February 2020.

Thaliparamba Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Prasanth K N awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Sharanya Valsaraj (28), who was found guilty of murdering her son, Viyan, on February 17, 2020.

Sharanya took the sleeping child from the house and threw him into the sea wall.

The child’s body was later found among rocks on the beach.

According to the prosecution, Sharanya committed the crime to continue a relationship with her alleged paramour, Nidhin P.

Police had said she was married to Pranav at the time of the incident.

However, after the trial, the court acquitted Nidhin of all charges.

The police had charged the accused under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (abetment) and 302 (murder).

The court acquitted Sharanya of the charges related to conspiracy and abetment but found her guilty of murder.

The fine amount was ordered to be paid to Pranav.

During the hearing on sentencing, the prosecution sought the maximum punishment, while the defence pleaded for leniency, citing the convict’s young age.

The court had sought reports from the police, the District Probation Officer and the Superintendent of the Women’s Jail in Kannur, taking into consideration her financial condition, antecedents, character, educational qualifications, chances of reformation, social background and mental condition.

As many as 43 witnesses were examined during the trial, along with 19 material objects and 81 documents.