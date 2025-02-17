Woman gets notice for keeping 300 cats in Pune flat; action on residents' complaints

Pune, Feb 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra animal husbandry department and police visited a flat in a housing society in Pune following complaints that the owner had kept 300 cats, an official said on Monday.

The flat owner was issued a notice to relocate the cats to an appropriate facility, the Hadapsar police station official said.

"Residents of Marvel Bounty Housing Society in Hadapsar complained that a flat owner was keeping more than 300 cats inside her flat, leading to hygiene issues. There were reports of persistent foul smell and excessive noise caused by the cats," he said.

"Based on these complaints, a team from the Animal Husbandry Department, led by the district veterinary officer, along with the police, visited the society. We found 300 cats inside the 3.5 BHK flat. There was overwhelming stench," the official said. PTI SPK BNM