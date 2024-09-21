Woman gets stuck in flyover pillar in Noida, rescued

Noida, Sep 21 (PTI) A woman got stuck in a small portion of a flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened this afternoon when the woman was going towards Sector 62 on her two-wheeler. She met with an accident after ramming into a speeding car due to which she fell into the open portion of a pillar, Noida Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

Two people went down to help the woman but also got stuck there, he said.

Soon after getting information, teams of police and fire department reached the spot and rescued all three of them, the additional DCP said.

They did not suffer any major injuries. The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he said.