Woman, girl found dead in water-filled pit

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and a girl, aged around three years, were found in a water-filled pit in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

They were found in Kasarvadavali area in Thane west in the evening, they said.

Confirming the development, Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Disaster Management Cell, said, "We received information about the incident around 6.20 pm. On reaching the site, our teams found the bodies of a woman, approximately 35 years old, and a girl floating in a 2.5 feet deep pit at a farm." The bodies were recovered and sent to the District Government Hospital in Thane for post-mortem, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.