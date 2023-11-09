Woman gives birth on Mumbai road, police take mother, infant to hospital

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman delivered a baby on a road in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Thursday prompting the police to rush the mother and her newborn to a civic hospital, an official said. An official from VB Nagar police station said they were informed in the afternoon about a woman giving birth to a baby near Kamani Junction.

The woman, identified as Suvarna Mirgal, became unconscious after the delivery. The Nirbhaya Squad of the police station rushed to the spot and shifted her and the infant to the nearby civic hospital, he said, adding that both are doing fine.

Later, senior inspector Rajeen Chavan and other officials visited the woman and her baby at the hospital, he said. PTI ZA NR