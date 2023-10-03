Woman gives birth on running train in MP

Harda (MP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman delivered a boy in the running Panvel-Gorakhpur Express in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials and her family members said.

The woman, who hails from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, was travelling with her husband when she went into labour, a GRP official said.

The woman's husband, Jitendra Yadav, said they were in the S2 coach and were heading to his village in UP.

He said his wife went into labour after the train crossed the Khandwa station and gave birth to a boy before reaching Harda station at around 4 am on Tuesday.

A GRP official said the newborn and the woman were rushed to the Harda district hospital in an ambulance.

District Hospital civil surgeon Dr Manish Sharma said the woman and the newborn are healthy.

They were provided food and necessary medicines and would be discharged from the hospital after two days, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK