Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Indore

Indore, Dec 3 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets, three girls and a boy, at a charitable hospital in Indore on Wednesday, a hospital official said.

Dr Aditya Somani, the medical administrator at Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital, told PTI that all four babies were delivered by cesarean section.

“For the safety of the mother and her four babies, we decided to perform a cesarean section. This challenging operation lasted for an hour,” he said.

Somani said the newborns weighed between 800 grams and 1.5 kilograms.

“This is the first time a woman has given birth to quadruplets at our hospital. Both the mother and babies are fine,” he said.

Quadruplets are rare, occurring naturally in about one in 7 lakh births.