Woman gives birth under open sky at Ballia hospital, inquiry ordered after video surfaces online

Ballia (UP), May 23 (PTI) A woman giving birth under the open sky within the premises of a community health centre in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has prompted health authorities to order an immediate investigation.

A purported video showing the woman delivering her baby near the hospital gate, rather than in the designated delivery room, is being widely circulated on social media.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Verma said the incident took place in the early hours of Friday at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre.

"The woman arrived at the hospital in an ambulance around 2 am. However, instead of taking her to the labour room, the ambulance driver left her near the hospital gate, where the delivery took place," Dr Verma said.

Taking serious note of the matter, a three-member investigation team has been formed under the leadership of Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Yadav. The team has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

"The incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, and action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is received," Dr Verma added.

The incident has sparked outrage on social networking platforms, where the video continues to circulate widely.