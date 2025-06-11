Woman, goat electrocuted to death in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman died and another injured after a high-tension cable fell into the courtyard of a house in the Aura village here, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector Virendra Singh, posted at Haliya Police Station said the incident occurred late Tuesday night, killing also a goat tethered in the house.

"A high-tension wire snapped and landed in the courtyard where a goat was tied. Hearing the animal cry out, Sanju, the woman who lived there, rushed to rescue it but came into contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. Both she and the goat died on the spot," the officer said.

Another woman, Kamla Devi, suffered burns.

"She was admitted to the Haliya Primary Health Centre for treatment," the policeman said.