Woman goes into labour inside train, gives birth to baby girl at Ambala railway station

Ambala, Oct 4 (PTI) A woman went into labour during a train journey and delivered a healthy baby girl at the Ambala railway station, officials said on Saturday.

The woman was aboard a train headed to Kanpur from Jammu Tawi when she suddenly went into labour on Friday night. When the train halted at Ambala Cantt railway station, Railway Police personnel along with assistance from a team of doctors prompted into action saving the woman and her newborn.

The woman was travelling from Jammu to Uttar Pradesh along with her husband.

Railway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hans Raj was on duty at the station when a passenger informed him that a woman aboard a general coach of Jammu-Kanpur Express was suffering labour pains.

The ASI accompanied by female constable Jyoti then got into the coach after the train had a scheduled halt at the railway station here.

They found that the woman was having severe labour pains and her condition was deteriorating, following which the emergency helpline '112' was called.

The woman along with her husband was made to alight at the Ambala Cantonment station and the two were assisted by a female constable.

A doctor from the hospital had also reached there. She then gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the station under the supervision of doctors and women police personnel.

After the birth, the mother and the newborn were taken by ambulance to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where they have been admitted for further treatment.

Hospital sources said the condition of the mother and the child is stable. PTI COR SUN OZ OZ