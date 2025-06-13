Woman going to London to help with daughter's delivery dies in Ahmedabad plane crash

Anand (Guj), Jun 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman from Anand in Gujarat on her way to London for her elder daughter's delivery was among the 241 killed on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, a kin said on Friday.

Salmaben Vora is a resident of Umreth town and her two daughters and a son live in London.

"She got 6-month visa as our elder daughter is about to deliver. The family with whom our daughter stays in London had come to Ahmedabad. We had booked Salma's ticket with that family," her husband Razzaq Vora said.

After seeing her off, the family was on its way back to Umreth when news of the devastating crash came in, he said tearfully. PTI COR PJT BNM