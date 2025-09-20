Woman, granddaughter found murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka, Sep 20 (PTI) A 71-year-old woman and her granddaughter were murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Sona Baskey and her granddaughter Sona Murmu (20) were found in their house at Amchua village in the Shikaripara police station area on Friday night, they said.

Murmu's husband, Raju Soren, claimed that he had gone out to play football in the afternoon and returned in the evening to find the bodies. He lived at his in-laws' place.

"We are investigating the case. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder committed with a blunt weapon or a stick. Surprisingly, Sona Murmu's six-month-old daughter, who was also in the house, was left unharmed," said Amit Kumar Lakra, the officer-in-charge of the Shikaripara police station.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital.

"We have also sought help from a team of forensic experts to assist our investigation," Lakra said.