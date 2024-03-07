Woman, granddaughter murdered in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg, Mar 7 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman and her granddaughter aged 18 were on Thursday found dead with multiple injuries in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

It is suspected the two were murdered due to a family dispute, they said.

The incident took place in Ganiyari village under Pulgaon police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Rajvati Sahu (62) and her granddaughter Savita Sahu, the police said.

As per preliminary information, Rajvati lived alone in her house in Ganiyari. The other family members also resided in the same village and one of them used to come to her place to stay at night with her, Durg City Superintendent of Police Chirag Jain said.

On Wednesday, Savita came to her grandmother's place for night stay.

When she did not return on Thursday morning, the family members went there to check and found the duo dead lying in a pool of blood following which they alerted the police, the official said.

A police team along with forensic personnel went to the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie, family dispute seems to be the reason behind the murders," Jain said.

A case has been registered in this connection and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR TKP GK