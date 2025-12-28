Woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman who was allegedly hacked by her husband earlier this week died at the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Muneera M K of Pandisala Road, Farook.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 24 at around 9.40 am, when Muneera’s husband Abdul Jabbaar allegedly attacked her with a dagger after she refused his demand for money.

She sustained severe injuries to her head and neck.

Muneera was immediately rushed to the hospital and had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, a police officer said.

Jabbaar was arrested soon after the incident. Police said he is allegedly a drug abuser and had attacked Muneera earlier as well.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Jabbaar on December 24.

Following Muneera’s death, the charge will be altered to murder, police said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB