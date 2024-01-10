Woman hacked to death in UP

Deoria (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A woman was allegedly hacked to death by some unidentified persons here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Khurd village in Gauribazar area on Tuesday when Damini Devi (30) was going to her home on a two wheeler after closing her shop at Khoraram crossing, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

On complaint of the victim's father, an FIR has been registered in this regard, he said.

The woman used to live with her parents, police said, adding that her husband has been detained and a prob is on. PTI COR ABN ABN NB NB