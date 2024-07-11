Woman hacked to death in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A woman was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified assailant while she was sleeping in the courtyard of her house here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Maganganj village in Gosaiganj police station area.

The victim, Zarina (45), was found dead by her family members, said Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) Arun Chandra.

"It appears that she was attacked with an axe. It is suspected that she was killed by someone in her family," said ASP Chandra.

An investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to Zarina's family members, she was sleeping in the courtyard of their house and they found her decapitated body early Thursday. PTI COR CDN OZ DIV DIV