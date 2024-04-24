Woman hacks husband to death in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her husband on Wednesday by attacking him with a machete following a dispute in a village here, police said. According to police, an argument broke out between Deen Dayal Prasad (55) and his wife, Hira Muni Devi (52) over some issues in a village under the Ballia Kotwali police station. "The duo argued over some issue in the morning. The husband started hurling abuses and enraged by this, his wife attacked him with a machete on his neck," the local police outpost in charge, Gyan Prakash said. "Deen Dayal Prasad was referred to Varanasi district hospital on the doctor's advice. He succumbed to his injuries on the way. The body is being brought back and will be sent for post-mortem examination," Prakash said. Devi is currently absconding and will be arrested soon, he added. PTI COR CDN CDN HIG HIG