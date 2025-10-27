Woman hands over sack containing Rs 17.5 lakh on the street in Madurai to police

Madurai, Oct 27 (PTI) A woman in the city on Monday claimed to have found a sack containing cash Rs 17.5 lakh lying on the street here and handed it over to police.

An officer from Vilakkuthoon Police Station, where a case has been registered, said the money was discovered by the woman’s daughter, a student of Class 12.

Speaking to reporters, the woman identified as Selvamani said they found the sack on October 26, on their way home.

“We were returning home after buying some food from a hotel when we found the sack lying in the middle of the road. When a bike went over it, the sack got torn in a corner and I saw there was cash inside. I took the sack to the patrolling police nearby and left the bag with them,” said Selvamani, who works as a maidservant.

Police said they have registered a case and are investigating further. PTI JR ROH