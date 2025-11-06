Woman hangs self at Gurugram guest house

Gurugram, Nov 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman, staying at a guest house here, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Anjali, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. She had gotten married in February 2025, police said.

According to police, Anjali had come to the hotel on Tuesday night with her friend Kaushal, who found her hanging from the ceiling the next morning.

Police said Anjali had gotten married against her wishes and moved in with Kaushal, a few months after the wedding. A missing person report was also filed at that time.

Due to family pressure, she returned home. On November 3, Anjali called Kaushal, asking him to stay somewhere else. After staying in a guest house for a day, they came to Gurugram on Tuesday morning and took a room at Lakhi Guest House near the railway station, police said.

Police said Kaushal was sleeping in the room when Anjali committed suicide by hanging herself.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. Kaushal told them that Anjali received multiple calls from her home, which made her upset.

Sub-Inspector Narvir Singh said that the initial investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide.

"The deceased's friend was questioned extensively. Her family members were called on the spot, and they have not filed any complaint. We have handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR ANM HIG