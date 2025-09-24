Woman hangs self at home in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The police said the incident happened in Chander Shekhar Gali and they received information about it at 9.27 am.

The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Shahdara SDM is conducting an inquiry under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they said.

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence, the police said, adding that the woman got married in 2023 and is the mother of a girl child. PTI SSJ NB