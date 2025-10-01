Woman hangs self in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, husband held for dowry harassment

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged self at her in-laws' house in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy after being harassed for dowry, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had married Ankit Kumar (25), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, on June 2, 2023, they said.

According to the complaint filed by her father Rampal (53), she was harassed by her husband, mother-in-law Geeta and father-in-law Mahender for dowry.

They initially demanded money to buy a motorcycle and later sought a television set and jewellery, the complainant said.

"Upon refusal, the victim was abused, beaten and repeatedly sent back to her parental home. On the intervening night of September 28 and 29, around 2.30 am, Ankit informed Rampal that his daughter had hanged herself. She was taken to ESIC Hospital in Rohini where doctors declared her brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The statement of the complainant was recorded before the sub-divisional magistrate of Narela under Section 196 (magistrate must conduct an inquiry into the cause of death under specific circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Her husband Ankit Kumar has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ OZ OZ