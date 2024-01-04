Woman hangs self in UP village

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in her house here on Thursday after her family members questioned a man for spending the night in her room, police said.

The incident took place in a village in the Allahganj area here, they added.

The man, Raju Pandey, had allegedly entered the woman's room sometime in the night. When he was coming out of the room in the morning, her father saw him and started enquiring, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Quoting the written complaint given by the woman's father, the SP said Pandey started quarrelling with him and escaped from the house on finding an opportunity.

Upon this, the woman locked herself in her room. After she did not respond for a long time, her family members broke the door open and found her hanging, Meena said.

The SP added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Pandey is a resident of Madnapur in Hardoi district, the police said.

