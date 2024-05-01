Woman hangs self in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Ibrahimpatti town in the Bhimpura police station area, Deputy Superintendent of the Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said. Upon receiving information about the woman, the police immediately rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, the DSP said.

The locals told police that the woman was allegedly having an affair with a boy. After they broke up, she got upset and took the extreme step, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, DSP said. PTI COR SAB HIG HIG