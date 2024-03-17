Woman hangs self in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in the Sadar Bazar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that Manju, the wife of Sanjeev Kumar of Dayal Colony, was alone at home at the time.

Her in-laws were out on a morning walk while her husband and their son had gone to bring their married daughter home, he said.

The police learnt from the family that the woman had been suffering from mental health issues for a long time, Manglik said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.