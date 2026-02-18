Woman hangs self in UP's Shahjahanpur; suicide video leads to FIR against husband, 3 more

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Four people were booked in connection with the alleged suicide of a 38-year-old woman who posted a video blaming her husband for her death before she hanged herself, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said Pinki Shukla, a resident of Sadar Bazar, allegedly hanged herself at her home on Sunday.

According to the police, Radheyshyam Shukla, her father, in a complaint, alleged that Shukla's husband, Deepak Shukla, had an illicit relationship with a woman and subjected his daughter to mental and physical harassment.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked Deepak Shukla, his alleged lover, and two more, Rajesh Shukla and Ramesh Shukla, under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS, the SP said.

A nine-minute video Pinki Shukla recorded on her camera later turned up on social media.

In the video, she alleged that her husband had an illicit relationship with a woman who was forcing him leave his wife and children.

She said she wanted to live but had been "broken" by constant harassment in 20 years of her marriage, and that she was taking the "step" on Mahashivratri, the police said. PTI COR CDN VN VN