Woman hangs son from tree, commits suicide in Palghar district; case registered

Palghar, Nov 15 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her two-and-half-year-old son by hanging him from a tree and committed suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

While the incident occurred on October 23, the police registered a case on Thursday following a probe, an official said.

Bodies of Savita Rakesh Medha (22), a resident of Patilpada, and her son Rutik were found hanging from a tree in the village, and the police were alerted, inspector V B Mutadak of Talasari police station said.

He said the police initially registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe.

Investigations revealed that the woman had first hanged the toddler from the tree and hanged herself, the official said, adding that the motive for the extreme act is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a first information report under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the woman, he said. PTI COR ARU