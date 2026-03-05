Woman head constable hangs self in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, Mar 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman head constable allegedly died by suicide at her residence located in police quarters in Gujarat's Vadodara district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday and the police did not find any suicide note at the spot, they said.

Head constable Priyanka Prajapati allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residential quarters in Bapod area. On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and found that the door of her house was locked from the inside.

"By looking through the window, her body was found hanging inside," Bapod police inspector M K Gurjar told PTI.

Prajapati had recently returned after a 20-day leave to her native Banaskantha district. She had also successfully qualified the examination to become a police sub-inspector, he said.

Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem procedure, the police said. PTI KVM NR NP