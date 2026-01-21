Woman held after cops bust flesh trade racket

Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a prostitution racket from a hotel in Bhiwandi city, a Thane crime branch official said on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against the arrested woman, who is a resident of Santacruz (East) in Mumbai, under various sections of the BNS and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Investigations showed that the accused had allegedly lured two women with money and pushed them into prostitution.

Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, police said. PTI COR NSK