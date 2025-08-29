Woman held after foiled robbery bid in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was arrested after a foiled robbery attempt in East Mogappair here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on August 28, when the suspect, Mallika, visited the house of 62-year-old Sugumar, claiming she was seeking employment.

When Sugumar denied her entry and asked her to leave, she allegedly threw chilli powder at him, police said in a release.

Her escape bid was thwarted by Sugumar’s niece and their house help, who were present in the building at the time. They overpowered her and handed her over to J J Nagar police.

Mallika was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody after an investigation, police added. PTI VIJ SSK