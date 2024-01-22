Woman held after hiring police decoy to kill doctor

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was arrested in Thane for allegedly planning to kill a Nashik-based doctor, a police official said on Monday.

She was held on Sunday on a tip off that a woman was looking to hire contract killers, said Anti Extortion Cell senior inspector Shekhar Bagde.

"We sent a decoy who was hired by the woman for Rs 3 lakh. She also gave the photograph of the doctor who was to be killed with the help of a poisonous injection," he said.

Neha Jadhav alias Jyotsana Pagare was arrested after a case was registered at Kapurbawdi police station under section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

"The woman has told police she was a friend of the doctor and was blackmailing him with a demand of Rs 50 lakh. She decided to get him killed after he refused to pay the money," Bagde said.

She has been remanded in police custody till January 24, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM